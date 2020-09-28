Christian Heritage softball schedule slowed by COVID-19 quarantine

A positive test for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) within the Christian Heritage School softball team has led to quarantine for four players and an assistant coach, head coach Mike Leonard said.
Leonard and the team learned of the positive result last week, and games since the discovery and throughout this week have been rescheduled. Leonard said there was only one positive test, but the five people are self-quarantining due to contact tracing protocols.
"The most important part is everyone is feeling great," Leonard said Monday.
The Lions, who hold a 5-7 record in 12 games played this season, already had a few games postponed earlier this month after opposing schools had positive tests within the team. Christian Heritage will next play on Monday.
"We've just got to pray for rainouts now so we can finish our region schedule," Leonard said.
Georgia high school softball teams have to complete their regular season schedules by Oct. 16.
Leonard said the team didn't practice last week after they learned of the positive result. This week, Leonard will be the only coach that holds practice with the eight members of the team not quarantining.
"Everything was just sort of in disarray," Leonard said. "This week, it's just going to be me practicing the team."
Leonard said the team has been careful to follow safety protocols all season long.
"I think the biggest thing we can learn through the process is to wear your mask and stay distant," Leonard said. "We're just trying to take all the precautions we can and finish our season."
