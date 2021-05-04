Christian Heritage stays in-house, naming head of school Harrison head baseball coach

In the search for a new head baseball coach with experience, Christian Heritage School didn't have to look outside their own building.
Kent Harrison, the head of school at the institution since 2018, has been named the new head baseball coach for the Lions, replacing Jamey Middleton, who was recently named director of the Whitfield/Murray Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
“I am thrilled to be a part of our baseball team next season,” Harrison said in an announcement from the school. “The athletics pillar of CHS is alive and well. Baseball teaches so many important life lessons, and I cannot wait to watch our team compete."
Harrison was the athletic director and the head coach of the baseball and softball teams at Mount Pisgah Christian from 2015 to 2018, and he served in the same roles at Rome's Darlington before that. Harrison's teams made six appearances in the Elite 8, two in the Final Four and his 2015 Darlington team was the state's runner-up.
“We are very pleased that Kent has agreed to take over the baseball program," said Christian Heritage's athletic director of operations, Chad Jordan. "He has a vast knowledge of the game and a passion for building young men into men of godly integrity and character. I know that Kent is excited, and we are just as excited for him!”
Middleton coached the Lions for five seasons.
