Christian Heritage School handed Mount Pisgah Christian just its second loss of the season in a Friday night home game.
Eli Thomason piled up carries, ran for three touchdowns and caught another as the Lions built a first-half lead and toppled the visitors 38-21 Friday.
After an early 21-yard field goal from Carson Russell gave the Lions (3-4) a 3-0 lead, the powerful passing attack of Mount Pisgah Christian (5-2) showed up.
Quarterback Jack Cendoya, who had 20 touchdowns and just three interceptions on the season coming in, tossed a 53-yard touchdown to give the Patriots their first and only lead at 7-3.
Carter Triplett found Camp Carpenter in the end zone on a 31-yard pass to put the Lions back up at 10-7 to end the first quarter, and Christian Heritage wouldn't give up the advantage again.
The Lions forced a Cendoya turnover when Daniel Geil tipped a pass and Jaylon Gay came down with the pick. Thomason sprinted in for the first of his touchdowns, a 22-yard run, to increase the lead to 17-7.
Thomason compiled 209 yards and his three scores on 32 carries.
After the long scoring pass from Cendoya, the Lion defense held him mostly in check. He passed for 220 yards and the touchdown while hitting 16-of-27 attempts and tossing two interceptions.
A rushing touchdown got Mount Pisgah back to within 17-14, but Triplett tossed his second score, a 23-yard pass to Thomason, to get the gap back to 10. 24-14 was the halftime score.
Triplett provided offense when Thomason wasn't carrying the Lions. He only threw six times, but connected on five of them for 87 yards and the two scores.
After nearly 10 minutes of the third quarter passed without a score, Thomason broke off a long run to the 1, then forced his way in a few plays later with two minutes to play.
The Patriots got closer when Cendoya scrambled in from 12 on fourth down, making the score 31-21 late in the third.
The Lions were able to bleed clock on the ensuing drive, and a roughing the kicker penalty on an attempted field goal instead gave Thomason the opportunity to reach the end zone on a 12-yard run with 5:41 to play.
Christian Heritage thwarted a final drive from Mount Pisgah and kneeled to end the game.
After seven straight non-region games to open the season, Christian Heritage opens its Region 7-A Division II schedule next week. The Lions host Bowdon Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Mount Pisgah is idle next week.
