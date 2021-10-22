Christian Heritage takes region loss in overtime to Mount Paran Christian

Christian Heritage School (3-6, 1-2 Region 7-A Private) fell 20-17 in overtime to visiting Region 7-A Private opponent Mount Paran Christian (4-4, 1-1 Region 7-A Private) Friday night.
With the game knotted at 14 since late in the second quarter, the two region foes kept each other off the board in the second half to lead to the extra frame.
The Lions got the ball first in overtime and Carson Russell kicked a field goal to put the Lions up 17-14 as Mount Paran's offense took the field.
Mount Paran rushed in for a touchdown to sink Christian Heritage for the Lions' third loss by four points or less this season.
Christian Heritage went up 14-0 early in the second quarter before Mount Paran battled back to tie.
Christian Thomas hit Solomon Locke for a 47-yard touchdown pass in the first, then Locke took the ball in himself for a 29-yard rushing touchdown early in the second.
The Lions will be idle next week. Christian Heritage will play in its regular season finale on Nov. 5 at Kennesaw's North Cobb Christian to help determine the playoff seeding in the region.
