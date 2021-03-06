In the Class A Private Final Four on Saturday, Mt. Pisgah Christian School got a lead over Christian Heritage and just wouldn't give it up.
The visitors, in a rare state semifinal game that was played at the home gym of a host school, took a lead in the game with a strong start to the second quarter, then thwarted every Christian Heritage attempt to regain it. Mt. Pisgah (26-6) won 66-57, advancing to the state championship game in Macon on Wednesday, where they'll play Holy Innocents. Christian Heritage finished with a record of 23-4, falling in just the second ever Final Four appearance in the school's history in Georgia High School Association play.
"In a year like this, with a pandemic, to be able to get to this point and host a Final Four, we're just really thankful and blessed to get this opportunity," Christian Heritage head coach Tyler Watkins said after the game.
The Lions fought, scratched and clawed to cut that advantage. Facing a bigger and deeper team, Christian Heritage kept making play after play. The Patriots just kept making them, too.
After a first quarter that ended in a tie at 15, Mt. Pisgah opened the second with a 15-3 run to gain that lead that they would protect so fiercely. It would be the only stretch of extended scoring for one team in a game otherwise as back-and-forth as they come. The lead grew no higher than 14 and shrunk no lower than 10 for an extended stretch.
The packed-to-the-rafters crowd roared with each Christian Hertiage basket that seemed could be the one to start a run, only to be replaced by pockets of applause from scattered Patriot fans who made the drive from Johns Creek.
The deficit was 10 at halftime and wouldn't shrink much more in the third.
Finally, in the middle of the fourth, the home crowd could keep cheering for a few minutes unfettered. Led by freshman Jax Abernathy, the Lions began to cut the lead. Striking towards the goal with always two taller defenders standing in his path, the freshman kept sending home layups that only increased in complexity and difficulty.
Abernathy scored 10 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter as the deficit shrunk to as little as four with two minutes left.
"The kid's a warrior," Watkins said of Abernathy. "He's just special. Here he is a freshman going against a senior that will play Division I."
Jojo Peterson, that senior Patriot guard who has committed to play at Purdue University Fort Wayne, sat for most of that stretch after picking up his fourth foul.
Mount Pisgah didn't let their lead get any smaller. The Lions' best opportunity closed as quickly as it opened.
Peterson returned, and so did Mount Pisgah's scoring. Peterson poked the ball free from Lion ball handlers, found teammates for a couple of big 3-pointers, then punctuated the game with a thunderous dunk through a foul with less than a minute to go.
"I just love my guys. They played so hard," Watkins said. "They just have a really good team. We turned the ball over a few too many times."
Evan Lester, a senior playing in his final game for the Lions, had 12 points and helped keep Christian Heritage within striking distance with key baskets in the second and third quarters. Another senior in Nash Bingham had eight points, including a 3-pointer late in the fourth. Bingham and Lester, along with fellow seniors Bryce Farmer and William Green, helped the Lions to 92 wins in their four seasons and both of the school's appearances in the semifinal round.
"These seniors have been really incredible for the school," Watkins said. "The excitement for basketball in this place has been amazing these last few years."
Still, though the Lions fell one step short of rewriting school record books, Christian Heritage seems poised for another few years of chances to make that step.
Abernathy, the Region 7-A Private player of the year, Zundra Jackson and Cash Hare all started as freshmen on the 2020-21 team.
"I love where we're at, I love my freshman and sophomore class," Watkins said. "I love our middle school. To have this place packed for a game like this, that's what it's all about."
