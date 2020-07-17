Coaches Corner: Addition of helmets to football workouts a 'morale boost'

Coaches Corner is a series of stories about a variety of issues that coaches must deal with on and off the playing surface. Today, how do local coaches feel about the Georgia High School's decision to allow football players to begin wearing helmets in workouts?
Having players don helmets during workouts doesn’t change strategy much for high school football coaches.
Without the rest of football’s protective football equipment — shoulder, leg pads — players still can’t go through contact drills or scrimmages.
However, with the Georgia High School Association set to begin allowing its football-playing members to use helmets in workouts starting Monday, Southeast Whitfield High School head football coach Todd Murray knows getting out the helmets will provide at least one benefit.
“It doesn’t change a whole lot for a coach, but for the players, it gets them more excited,” Murray said. “They get their helmets on, and they feel like ‘Oh, we get to go play football.’ Putting on helmets makes them feel like football season is here.”
The GHSA announced the change Wednesday night after a weekly meeting to reevaluate the restrictions placed on summer workouts for high school sports teams. After first allowing schools to hold workouts June 8 amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), the organization has slowly begun easing regulations, increasing group sizes and allowing more equipment to be used.
Beginning Monday, football teams can issue helmets to each player for use in workouts, provided they are sanitized before and after each session.
Danny Wilson, head football coach at Coahulla Creek High School, said he could tell his team is excited to put on their headgear for upcoming workouts.
“I think it’s going to be a morale booster for our kids,” Wilson said. “When they found out, it made them feel a little bit more like we’re moving toward football.”
That boost in morale is needed, Wilson said, with uncertainty surrounding whether high school sports will be played in the fall. The GHSA stated in their latest update on COVID-19 plans that discussions were ongoing with the organization’s sports medicine advisory council on start dates for fall sports practices and games. The current scheduled start of the football season is Aug. 21 for most area schools, including Coahulla Creek and Southeast Whitfield.
“The biggest thing is keeping them motivated,” Wilson said. “It’s still that unknown. We’re trying to move along as scheduled, but the kids hear so many different things. Kids need that routine, and they don’t like having unknowns.”
Murray said the gradual ease of restrictions by the GHSA is a good sign.
“The GHSA says we’re still on time to begin everything on time,” Murray said. “As long as we’re staying on time, that’s a good thing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.