Coaches Corner is a series of stories about a variety of issues coaches deal with on and off the playing surface. Today, amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), how are local coaches dealing with an increased amount of time away from their sport?
For most coaches of any sport at any level, the outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent sporting shutdown has caused a whole lot of waiting and wondering.
“I guess the word I would use to describe it as is odd,” said Dalton State College basketball head coach Alex Ireland. “We’re just trying to figure out the way of the world. As coaches, we’re usually type-A personalities that want to buckle down and figure things out. With this, you can’t do that.”
Northwest Whitfield High School football head coach Josh Robinson said the virus has kept him away from a crucial part of his sport for the first time in a long time.
“It’s the first time in I guess 21 years that I haven’t been involved in spring practice,” Robinson said. “It’s kind of sad, but you just kind of have to figure it out. Everyone else is fighting the same battle.”
Spring practice would have normally taken place over the course of the last few weeks, but instead, Robinson was, like everyone else, largely at home, sending out workouts to his players to complete remotely. Despite that change, Robinson said he is grateful for one thing: more time to spend with family.
As a coach, family time can often be hard to come by between the long and odd hours that a practice and game schedule during the season necessitates.
“As much as this stinks, this is a great time for family,” Robinson said. “I’m probably more unavailable now than normal. Football usually has to be my number one priority. Without that being around, it allows me to focus more on my family and spend more time with them.”
For Ireland, this point in the year, the months after the end of the basketball season, is usually about recruiting. The cancellation of sports activities hit Ireland and Dalton State’s basketball program as hard as any. After winning the Southern States Athletic Conference Championship, the team had just been selected as a top seed in the NAIA National Championship Tournament the evening prior to the NAIA cancelling the remainder of the season.
"It’s nice to be able to slow down and take some time,” Ireland said. “I’ve gotten to spend a lot more time with my wife, who is working a lot from home. It still kind of hurts that we didn’t get to finish our season. It’s just an odd time for all of us.”
