Coaches Corner: Return to workouts marks first step on road to normalcy

Coaches Corner is a series of stories about a variety of issues coaches deal with on and off the playing surface. Today, with Georgia high schools returning to workouts Monday for the first time after the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) closed schools, how do local coaches feel about taking the field again?
Monday morning may feel more like Christmas in June to local football coaches.
And who could blame them?
After a long layoff from being able to even meet with their teams, much less hold workouts or practice, due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), that finally comes to a close. A spring devoid of the normal routine of spring practice ends with with most programs wondering just where to go from where the pandemic has left them.
Restrictive guidelines leave teams without the ability to suit up in pads, throw around a football or even meet all at the same time.
But, it’s a start.
“By this time of year, we usually have them all throughout the year and during spring practice, and we know what kind of shape they’re in,” North Murray High School head football coach Preston Poag said. “It’ll be weird not being all together, but it will be nice to get back and see them.”
Coaches like Danny Wilson, who is entering his first year as the head man at Coahulla Creek High School, are just happy to get even a late start with their new team. Wilson has been holding meetings with players and parents during this week in the lead up to the beginning or workouts.
“Everybody has sort of been in that anticipation mode,” Wilson said. “Missing spring, it’ll be nice to finally get to be out there.”
Poag said that the Georgia High School Association restrictions aren’t ideal for a team looking to hit the ground running, but they’re necessary to getting back to work.
“We’ll take everything the GHSA can give us, and we’ll be proud to do it,” Poag said. “I’m just anxious to get out there and start working with them.”
