Coahulla Creek basketball's Woods signs with North Alabama

Contributed photo

Coahulla Creek High School's Kenley Woods recently signed to play basketball at the University of North Alabama. First row, from left, are Paul Woods (father), Lisa Woods (stepmother), Kenley Woods, Jodi Stuckey (mother). Back row, Coahulla Creek's Colt mascot, Drew Bragg (Creek assistant principal), coach Jody Bacchus, coach Tommy Brooker, coach Jordi Motley and Orville Stuckey (stepfather).

