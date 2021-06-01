Coahulla Creek basketball's Woods signs with North Alabama

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: June 1, 2021 @ 6:08 pm
Billie E. Mullinax, age78, of Chatsworth, Georgia passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Edna Jean Brewer, age 76, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Mr. James Anthony Pitts, age 44 of Chatsworth, Georgia passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Geneva "Ruth" Rittenhouse, age 66, of Tunnel Hill, Georgia passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Annie Jo Thornton, 85, passed away at Regency Park Nursing Home on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Love Funeral Home, Dalton, GA.
