VARNELL — The Region 6-3A title runs through Colt country again.
Coahulla Creek (12-1-2) polished off an undefeated romp through Region 6-3A by cruising past Adairsville (5-8) 6-1 at home Tuesday to clinch the region title.
The Colts finished 6-0 in Region 6-3A play and piled up 44 goals in region contests while allowing just two. It’s the third region title in five years for Coahulla Creek, but that includes a 2020 season in which no region champion was crowned due to COVID-19 forcing the cancellation of most of the season.
Coahulla Creek returns to the top spot after finishing second in the region last season. The Colts won the 2021 state championship and played in the state finals in 2019.
Coahulla Creek didn’t need long to get on the board Tuesday night, when Cruz Barcenas took advantage of a ball bouncing free after a scramble at the net.
The Colts added one more at the 23:32 mark of the first half.
Barcenas finished with the goal and two assists, while Saúl Barcenas and Anthony Mendiola both scored two goals. Nathen Camacho added one.
The Colts, which is a top seed for the Class 3A playoffs after the regular season wraps up, play at Northwest Whitfield on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Prior to the boys game, the Coahulla Creek girls (12-3) wrapped up its Region 6-3A schedule with a 2-0 home win over Adairsville (8-5).
The game went into the final 10 minutes of the first half without a score.
Estefana Arvizu got Coahulla Creek on the board with 7:58 left in the first, knocking down a cross pass from Lilli Johnson and dribbling the ball into the net. Natalie Brito added a breakaway goal off an assist from Nathalie Cuenca with 25:05 left in the second half.
Coahulla Creek finishes Region 6-3A play 5-1, with the only loss coming against Bremen. The Lady Colts will wait for the rest of the region schedule to play out before they find out their playoff destination.
The Lady Colts play Northwest Whitfield in Tunnel Hill on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
