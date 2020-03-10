Boys soccer
Coahulla Creek 11, Adairsville 1
Coahulla Creek defeated Adairsville 11-1 on the road Tuesday. Emmanuel Arredondo scored two goals and tallied four assists while Ronaldo Mendiola and Jamie Mendiola both scored three goals. Saul Barcenas scored two, while Eddie Guerrero scored another. Gustavo Arredondo and Mervin Alvarez both tallied two assists.
The Colts are 7-1, with a 3-0 record in Region 6-3A.
Girls soccer
Adairsville 5, Coahulla Creek 2
Coahulla Creek fell on the road to Adairsville 5-2 Tuesday night.
Ana Silva and Fernanda Olivas scored goals for Coahulla Creek, while Valeria Ramirez had an assist. The Colts are 5-2-1 overall, with a 2-1 record in Region 6-3A.
Baseball
Christian Heritage 5, Trion 2
Christian Heritage hosted Trion Monday, coming away with a 5-2 victory. The Lions took the lead in the fourth inning on a Luke Owen base hit that scored sophomore Josiah Chiesa, who collected a single earlier in the inning. Trion answered in the top of the fifth on a sacrifice fly to left field to tie the game 1-1. In the bottom of the sixth inning the Lions erupted with four runs. After Nathan Davis and Chiesa led off the inning with walks, Elian Bautista loaded the bases with a base hit bunt. After two runs were walked in, Will Brumlow then hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Bautista. Brennen Richards rounded out the scoring with a base hit to right field, scoring Luke Owen. Ben Hermann also doubled in the bottom of the second inning. On the mound, Brennen Richards gave up one earned run on three hits, three walks and six strikeouts. The Lions are 6-4 on the season and 1-2 in Region 6-A.
Boys tennis
Southeast Whitfield 4, Ridgeland 1
Southeast Whitfield defeated Ridgeland 4-1 Monday. In singles, Southeast's Armando Vasquez was victorious 6-0, 6-1 and Luis Garcina won 6-0, 6-0. Doubles partners Kevin Hijar and Ivan Lopez and Alex Langga and Erik Vasquez both won by forfeit.
Girls tennis
Southeast Whitfield 5, Ridgeland 0
Southeast Whitfield defeated Ridgeland 5-0 Monday. Southeast's Aixa Estrada was victorious 6-0, 6-2, while Anna Boyd won 6-0, 6-0 and Violet Chavez won by Ridgeland forfeit.
Issis Andujo and Amy Ramirez won in doubles 6-1, 6-1, and Cailey Dunnell and Verenice Nieto won by forfeit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.