Coahulla Creek can't slow down passing attack of undefeated Ringgold, Parker

Coahulla Creek High School (4-5, 2-5 Region 6-3A) matched an early score by undefeated Ringgold (8-0, 6-0 Region 6-3A) Friday night in Varnell, but the Colts couldn't keep up with the Tigers as Mason Parker passed for five touchdowns to lead Ringgold to the 42-7 win.
After Parker's first touchdown, a 25-yard strike to Malachi Hill, Creek struck back with a big pass play of its own in the Region 6-3A matchup.
Quarterback Kace Kinnamon fired a 47-yard pass to Justin Baker for the equalizing score.
Two more Parker passes — one to Ty Gilbert and the other to Peyton Williams — put Ringgold up 21-7 at the halftime break.
Parker fired his fourth and fifth passing touchdowns to put Ringgold up 35-7 in the third quarter, then a 62-yard interception return by the Tigers made it 42-7 in the fourth quarter.
After scoring two straight wins to get to 4-2, the Colts have now lost three straight to tough region competition.
The Colts will be off next week before they look to add to their school-record season win total of four in their final game. The Colts host Sonoraville Nov. 5.
