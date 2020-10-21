Coahulla Creek cross country boys win region, girls take runner-up

The Coahulla Creek High School boys cross country team took the Region 6-3A championship Tuesday, while the girls were runners-up at Grove Level Park North in Dalton.
Lane Hollis led the boys as the individual winner with a time of 16:23 in the 5K (3.1-mile) race. Coahulla Creek's Kaylee Bandy was the individual girls region champ with a time of 20:10, but Rockmart took home the team region title.
Dean Edwards was region runner-up for the boys with a time of 18:03. Harris Gallegley finished fifth at 18:15, Hunter Smith was eighth at 18:51, and Andrew Stamper was ninth at 19:06.
For the girls, Ella Coley finished second at 22:07, and Kennedy Hughes was fourth at 23:03. Valeria Ramirez finished with a time of 27:42.
The two teams will compete in the state meet on Nov. 6 in Carrollton.
