VARNELL -- On a night when Coahulla Creek High School was celebrating Homecoming and the 10th anniversary of the school opening, it was fitting that the football team made history.
Through the first nine seasons of Colt football, the team had never won more than two games in a season. That finally changed Friday night.
The Colts (3-2, 1-2 Region 6-3A) got past Region 6-3A foe Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (0-4, 0-3 Region 6-3A) 34-12 to earn their historic third win.
"As a team we all just put in so much to come in here and make this season special," Colt senior running back Tyler Locklear said. "We came out here and flew around and had fun and came out with a win."
"It means a lot," Coahulla Creek head coach Danny Wilson said. "I'm proud for the kids and I'm proud for the kids and the community."
LFO came into the game having not yet scored a point in three blowout losses on the season, and the Colts kept it that way through halftime. Meanwhile, the Creek offense was traveling up and down the field. Locklear burst in from eight yards out in the first quarter for the first of his two touchdowns.
Midway through the second, Coahulla Creek's Payton Gordon found the end zone for a seven-yard rushing score. Then, Tyson King intercepted an LFO pass to set up Coahulla Creek with a chance to put up some more points with 1:33 left before the break.
The Colts needed just a minute to travel 67 yards, and quarterback Kace Kinnamon capped the drive with a 10-yard pass to a slanting Justin Baker.
Coahulla Creek piled up 200 yards before halftime while holding LFO to just 50.
After the half, some sloppy play on both sides led to the first points of the season for the Warriors.
Coahulla Creek's Chandler Smith made a leaping interception, but Gordon fumbled it back to LFO a few plays later. Then, Koby Tankersly blocked a Warrior punt.
Late in the third, a scrambling Kinnamon was hit while attempting a throw, and LFO's Gabe Helton snagged the fluttering ball and took it back 80 yards for the first LFO score.
"As a coach, I'm not proud of the way we were really sloppy at times," Wilson said. "There were times we were sharp. What we've got to do is eliminate those mistakes and move on."
After the third quarter ended at 21-6, Kinnamon put the interception behind him as Baker got behind the defense. Kinnamon hit Baker in stride on a deep ball for a 61-yard score, the second touchdown between the pair on the night.
Kinnamon finished the game 14-for-20 through the air for 170 yards and the two scores. Baker caught six of those balls for 113 yards and the two touchdown receptions.
After the Warriors managed to fight their way for their first offensive points of the season, a three-yard Benji Valdez plunge, the Colts pinned LFO back deep with a punt, and Mason Turner scooped up a fumble on the LFO eight yard line.
That allowed Locklear to ice the game with an eight-yard run to make the score 34-12. The running back finished with 108 yards and two scores on 20 carries.
"I had some good holes tonight and was able to hit them fast and run for a couple of touchdowns," he said.
The Colts had started the season 2-0, another first in school history, before taking two losses to region powers Rockmart and North Murray. With a region victory behind them, the Colts have a chance to keep improving on that 3-2 mark with five games left in the regular season.
The next chance for that to happen is Friday, when the Colts travel to Chatsworth to play Murray County.
