Coahulla Creek drops Saturday road game at Ringgold

Playing their sixth game in just 23 days, Coahulla Creek High School (2-7, 1-6 Region 6-3A) fell to Ringgold (5-3, 4-2 Region 6-3A) 55-14 on a Saturday game rescheduled due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
After some positive tests for the virus in the Colt program earlier in the season, Coahulla Creek postponed two games that would later be made up on Tuesdays, which also bumped two games, including Saturday's to the weekend.
The Colts trailed just 13-7 at the end of the first quarter at the end of that stretch Saturday, but 21 second-quarter points from Ringgold got them a 34-7 lead at halftime.
The Colts added another second-half touchdown, but Ringgold cruised to the win.
Kace Kinnamon scored the Creek opening-quarter touchdown on a three-yard run, then Kinnamon found Justin Baker for an 80-yard score in the third.
Coahulla Creek has a bye Friday before they finish off the season with a game at Sonoraville on Friday, Nov. 20, at 7:30 p.m.
