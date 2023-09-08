Coahulla Creek (1-2) tied Chattooga (1-2) at 14-14 with a fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Chase Ward to Nate Tilley, but a Chattooga game-winning field goal with just 2.6 seconds left sank the Colts 17-14.
Chattooga led 7-0 after the first quarter, but Creek responded with a three-yard Karim Bradley rushing touchdown with 5:47 in the second quarter.
The game was knotted at 7-7 at halftime, but Chattooga took the lead with a third-quarter touchdown pass.
Ward and Tilley connected for the 19-yard late tying touchdown before the Indians won it on the late field goal.
Ward was 6-of-17 for 54 yards and the score through the air. Ward rushed 16 times for 71 yards, and Bradley tallied 59 yards.
The Colts got to play a familiar face in Chattooga defensive coordinator Danny Wilson. Wilson was the head coach for the last three seasons in Varnell, leading Creek to its first ever playoff appearance last season.
The game was the final non-region test for Creek before the Colts begin a seven-game Region 6-3A slate.
Creek travels to Rossville to play Ridgeland on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Colts will play their home opener the following week against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe. The first four games for Creek are all on the road.
