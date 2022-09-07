Weather-related issues have caused a schedule change for Coahulla Creek High School's game against Chattooga for a second time.
The game, originally set for Friday night in Summerville, has been rescheduled to Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Coahulla Creek High School in Varnell, COlts head coach Danny Wilson said.
The move comes as rain is expected to enter the area Friday. Several games set across the border in northeastern Alabama have moved to Thursday.
Two other games scheduled locally for Friday night haven't made any moves.
Northwest Whitfield's game at North Murray is still set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Chatsworth, according to Northwest head coach Josh Robinson. Dalton High School head coach Kit Carpneter said the Catamounts' game against Rockmart is still scheduled for Friday night.
Coahulla Creek's game, originally scheduled as a road game Friday with Chattooga, was moved earlier this week to Varnell due to the heavy flooding in Chattooga County. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in Chattooga and Floyd counties.
Coahulla Creek comes into the now-Thursday night football game at 1-1, with a win over Murray County and a loss to Northwest Whitfield. The Colts were idle last week. Chattooga is 0-2, with a 44-19 loss last week to Temple.
