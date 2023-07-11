After a year spent playing college basketball over 1,000 miles away from Dalton, Marc Pilcher will play a lot closer to home this winter.
The Coahulla Creek High School graduate, who spent 2022-23 at Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin, announced his transfer to play at Dalton State College.
Pilcher, a 2019 graduate of Coahulla Creek, averaged 2.8 points and 2.6 rebounds across 17 appearances a season ago at NCAA Division III Northland. The 6-foot-2-inch guard put in a season-high of nine points in a February game against North Central.
Out of high school, Pilcher spent a year at a post-graduate program before playing for a season in the junior college ranks at Southern Crescent Technical College.
Pilcher averaged 8.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for Southern Crescent in 2021-22. As a senior at Coahulla Creek, Pilcher averaged 17.5 points per game and was named the Region 6-3A player of the year.
Pilcher is set to join a pair of players on Dalton State’s roster who also hail from schools in Whitfield County.
Dalton High School grad Franklin Almonte is set to enter his third season at Dalton State, while 2023 Southeast Whitfield graduate Cal Rich signed with the Roadrunners.
