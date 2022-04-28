Coahulla Creek tennis

Coahulla Creek High School’s boys tennis team defeated Richmond Academy 3-1 to reach the Class 3A Elite 8.

Coahulla Creek 3, Richmond Academy 1

Coahulla Creek High School knocked off Richmond Academy 3-1 Wednesday to return to the Elite 8 in Class 3A boys tennis.

The Colts, which made a run to the state quarterfinals last season, face Cherokee Bluff on the road in the Elite 8 for a chance to reach the state semifinals.

Drake Malone got a 6-2, 7-6 win in singles for the Colts, while the pair of Brock Hix and Lucas Mulkey won 6-3, 6-2 in the first line of doubles and Will Bates and Manush Patel secured a victory in the second line 6-2, 6-4.

Jefferson 3, Northwest Whitfield 0

Jefferson halted Northwest Whitfield’s run in the Class 4A playoffs with a 3-0 defeat of the Bruins Thursday in Dalton.

Northwest was angling to reach the Class 4A Final Four for the second year in a row, but the Dragons ended this year’s Bruins squad in the Elite 8.

Northwest won Region 7-4A this season.

