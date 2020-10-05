For the second straight week, Coahulla Creek High School has postponed a football game due to concerns over the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Friday night football game scheduled between Coahulla Creek and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe was postponed Monday after an additional Colts football player tested positive for COVID-19.
Two positive COVID-19 tests were reported last week at Coahulla Creek High School, leading to the postponing of last Friday's game with North Murray. The entire football team was then tested following last week's positive results.
"We had another positive that we think may have come from those initial two tests," Chris Parker, director of student services for Whitfield County Schools, said Monday.
Parker said postponing the game allows the team to go through 14 full days of quarantining players and staff before resuming activities. Parker said player injuries would be a concern if the school played Friday night after not practicing much of the previous two weeks.
"Out of an abundance of caution, the school and the system felt like it was best to just go ahead and postpone the game," Parker said.
Parker said on Friday that the team planned to return to full activities starting next Monday. The next scheduled game for Coahulla Creek is the following Friday, Oct. 16, when the Colts host Murray County.
Coahulla Creek's postponed game with North Murray will be made up on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m., according to Colt head coach Danny Wilson. That leaves Coahulla Creek with a quick turnaround before playing at Adairsville the following Friday.
Creek's game with Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe is a Region 6-3A contest, as are all the remaining games on the Colts' schedule. Coahulla Creek currently has a scheduled off day on Nov. 13.
If a game postponed due to COVID-19 is not rescheduled and completed, it will be considered a “no contest” and not count against either team’s record, according to Georgia High School Association rules.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.