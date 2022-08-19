VARNELL — Coahulla Creek High School flexed its muscles Friday night, defeating Murray County 49-7 in a game dominated by the Colts’ high-scoring first half.
Coahulla Creek (1-0) started its scoring with a touchdown drive led by senior quarterback Kace Kinnamon through the air and Aiden Patterson on the ground. The Colts offense wasn’t off the field long before their defense forced a three and out.
Again, the Colts had no trouble moving the ball. In just five plays, they widened the gap to 14-0. Murray County (0-1) began its drive deep in their territory after a penalty on the kick return. Murray quarterback Trent Childers could not get comfortable in the pocket resulting in an incomplete pass. A fumble on the next snap, recovered in the endzone by the Colts, put them up 21-0.
The ensuing Indian drive started strong with running back Chase Jarvis picking up solid yardage, and coupled with Childers’ scrambling ability, it looked like the Indians were in business to end the quarter. However, the Colts defense came out of the halftime break with a chip on their shoulder, forcing a turnover on downs after a well-defended pass.
Kinnamon continued to shine through the air racking up 42 points, 161 yards passing, two touchdowns passing and another on the ground in the first half.
“We put a lot on him, we expect him to produce, and he did,” Coahulla Creek coach Danny Wilson said. “He did his job.”
Kinnamon did not play in the second half to allow quarterback Chase Ward some experience in the regular season. He had similar success, finding Manny Dominguez for a touchdown pushing the score to 49-0. Murray County strung together a scoring drive early in the fourth quarter for their first points of the season when quarterback Trent Childers found receiver Aaron Flood, who forced his way into the endzone making the score 49-7. The Colts ran off the rest of the clock sealing their first win of the season.
Coahulla Creek finished last season with a program record four wins, and the Colts have one after one week of play and are looking to improve. Coahulla Creek stays at home Friday when county rival Northwest Whitfield visits in an attempt to move past their loss last year, when the Colts defeated the Bruins 31-25 in overtime.
The Indians look to turn it around as they open up the home portion of their schedule when Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe visits Friday.
This was the first game as head coach for Kurt Napier, who took over the Indians prior to this season, is the son of Bill Napier, the late former Murray head coach, and brother of University of Florida head coach Billy Napier.
