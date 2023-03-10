After touchdowns were scored by the surging Coahulla Creek High School football team during the last two years, Logan Fowler was the one trotting onto the field to finish off those scores with an extra point.
The kicker who helped kick-start Coahulla Creek’s first ever playoff appearance will be kicking at the next level.
Fowler signed Tuesday in a ceremony at the school to play collegiately at Huntingdon College.
Huntigdon is an NCAA Division III program in Montgomery, Alabama. A member of the USA South Athletic Conference, Huntingdon finished 9-2 last season, won the conference and advanced to the NCAA Division III playoffs.
Fowler announced he had received an offer for a roster spot from Huntingdon on Feb. 10, and by Feb. 17 he verbally committed to play for the Hawks.
A Region 6-3A first team kicker during his senior season, Fowler made 39 of 43 extra point attempts and was 4-for-8 on field goals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.