Coahulla Creek’s Jones signs swimming scholarship with Point

Coahulla Creek High School’s Logan Jones signed recently on an athletic scholarship with the swimming program at Point University. Seated, from left, are Tuesday Jones, Logan Jones and Linc Jones. Standing are Pat Connelly, Jason Meszaros, Todd Ogas and Chris Woods.

 Contributed photo

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video