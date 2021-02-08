Coahulla Creek High School senior Jaime Mendiola is set to be the first in his family to attend college. When he does, in addition to his studies, he'll be playing at the highest level of collegiate soccer.
Mendiola signed recently to play soccer at North Carolina State University.
"I plan to try to go pro," Mendiola said of his post-college plan. "If not, I'll have a college degree to fall back on."
Mendiola is a midfielder for the Colts' soccer team. He's in the midst of his senior season with the school's team now, but he spends his time outside of playing for the Colts with the Chattanooga Red Wolves Academy under-19 team, which is operated by the Red Wolves professional soccer organization.
"He's a great kid and a great player," said Danny McBride, who coaches Mendiola at the academy team.
McBride said that having a program like N.C. State, which competes in the Atlantic Coast Conference, pursuing a player is a striking endorsement of Mendiola's talents.
"The ACC is really the highest level you can get for college soccer," McBride said.
In the 2019 soccer season, which is the most recent to be completed due to COVID-19, 10 of the 12 ACC soccer teams played in the 48-team NCAA men's soccer tournament, including N.C. State. ACC member Virginia was the runner-up, losing to Georgetown in the final.
"I was really thankful that they were interested in me," Mendiola said.
The college soccer season is normally held in the fall, but the NCAA championships this season were moved to the spring due to the virus. The ACC played their conference schedule last fall, with NC State finishing last in the south region at 0-6-1.
Mendiola isn't the first area player that will play in the ACC. Former Dalton High star Omar Hernandez, who was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year after his senior season with the Catamounts in 2019, is currently playing for Wake Forest.
N.C. State announced Mendiola as a member of their signing class on Dec. 31, 2020.
Mendiola's Coahulla Creek team is two games into its 2021 season after last year's schedule was cut short due to COVID-19. In five games played last season, Mendiola scored eight goals and tallied an assist.
Mendiola had to wait even longer to start this season than his teammates, missing the Colts' first game while quarantining because of the school's protocols to deal with the virus.
"It just feels good to be back out there again for my senior season," Mendiola said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.