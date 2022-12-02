Coahulla Creek’s Reed honored for scoring 1,000 points

Coahulla Creek High School’s Brinkley Reed was honored during a Friday night game against Bremen for scoring her 1,000th career point late last season. Reed, a senior, scored 15 points in a 60-37 victory over Bremen Friday.

 Contributed photo

