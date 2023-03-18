When Coahulla Creek High School’s Brinkley Reed was searching for a college where she could continue to pursue her basketball talents she didn’t have to look much past her family.
Her brother, Coahulla Creek graduate Sam Reed, is a sophomore infielder for the Truett McConnell University baseball team.
After Brinkley Reed graduates from Coahulla Creek she’ll join Sam on campus in Cleveland, Georgia, and play for the Bears women’s basketball team. She signed with Truett McConnell during a ceremony at the Edwards Park community center on Monday.
“As soon as I stepped on campus it just felt like home,” Reed said. “The gym was great, the coach and the girls were very welcoming. I loved it as soon as I got on campus.”
Reed will leave Coahulla Creek as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,387 points. Despite missing some time during her senior year with an injury, Reed averaged 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals per game and led the Lady Colts to the Region 6-3A finals and in a return to the state playoffs.
“My biggest individual goal was to become the all-time scoring leader,” Reed said. “Through my injury, I knew that I would have to push through. My sophomore year we made it to the playoffs, and it was the best feeling, so I definitely was glad to get back again.”
Reed grew into a huge role for the Lady Colts during her junior season, after the Lady Colts had lost three graduates — Katelyn Richards, Ema Turner and Kenley Woods — to college basketball.
Reed set a program record for most points in a season with 576 during her junior year, scoring 30 or more points in nine games.
An NAIA program that competes in the Appalachian Athletic Conference, Truett McConnell finished 7-20 last year after compiling an 18-14 record in 2021-22.
“There are some open spots for shooters, so I’m excited for that,” Reed said. “I know I have to put in a lot of work this summer, but I think I can squeeze my way in.”
Reed committed to the program, coached by Tiek Fields, in October, just before her senior season got underway.
“It was a little more relaxing to not have to think about that and just play,” Reed said.
