Coahulla Creek's Voyles adds another accolade in all-state honor

Coahulla Creek High School senior Sophia Voyles finished up her high school softball career in October, and she has picked up another accolade before moving on to college.
Voyles, signed to play at Georgia Tech in November, was named to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State second team for Class 3A.
The GACA announced the 14-person teams on social media Monday.
Voyles tallied 303 strikeouts in her 172 innings pitched this season, earning 21 wins. At the plate, she also hit seven home runs and 26 RBIs on a .396 batting average. She led the Lady Colts to a second-round appearance in the Class 3A state softball playoffs this season.
Voyles was also selected to a statewide softball all-star team in an event sponsored by the Georgia Dugout Club last month.
