Coahulla Creek's Voyles tabbed for statewide softball all-star game Saturday

Coahulla Creek High School's Sophia Voyles has been selected to participate in a statewide softball all-star event set for Saturday.
Voyles, who just completed her senior season for the Lady Colts, was named to one of four all-state teams by the Georgia Dugout Club. Voyles is on Team D, which is made up of all-state selections from regions six and seven throughout all of Georgia's eight classifications.
The games are at Buford High School on Saturday. Voyles' team is scheduled to compete at 10 a.m. and 4:45 p.m., and a skills competition and awards presentation is at 1:30 p.m.
Voyles, who is committed to play at Georgia Tech in college, led the Lady Colts to a second-round appearance in the Class 3A state softball playoffs this season.
She racked up 303 strikeouts in her 172 innings pitched in 2020, earning 21 wins. At the plate, she also hit seven home runs and 26 RBIs on a .396 batting average.
