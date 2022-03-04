Rana Mashburn, the beloved daughter of Kathy Mashburn, passed away in October 2015 due to a complicated case of Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis. HLH is an autoimmune syndrome in which one’s body attacks itself.
In her honor, the Raider Ambassadors of Southeast Whitfield High School are hosting the sixth annual Color Me Healed 5K race at 8:30 am on Saturday, March 19, at the school. People of all ages and locations are welcome to participate. The cost of registration is $5 for ages 0-5; $12 for ages 6-18; and $30 for anyone over 18. To register or for more information, go to https://sites.google.com/wcsga.net/color-me-healed.
All of the money raised from registrations goes directly to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center to fund HLH research.
Before her diagnosis, Rana was an inspiration to all that met her. She was always motivated and determined to help other people. Rana’s final wish before she passed was to “save the next one.” This is exactly what the Raider Ambassadors are hoping to achieve through this race and its proceeds. All those who run in this race help to continue Rana’s wish when they run to “save the next one.”
