'Color Me Healed' race set for March 21

Rana Mashburn passed away in October 2015 due to a complicated case of Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH). HLH is an autoimmune syndrome in which one’s own body attacks itself.
In her honor, the Raider Ambassadors of Southeast Whitfield High School are hosting the fifth annual “Color Me Healed” race on Saturday, March 21, at 8:30 a.m. at the school. All of the money raised from registrations will go directly to the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center to fund research for HLH.
Before her diagnosis, Rana was an inspiration to all that met her. She was always motivated and determined to help other people. Rana’s final wish before she passed was to “save the next one.” This is exactly what the Raider Ambassadors are hoping to achieve through this race and its proceeds. All those who run in this race help continue Rana’s wish when they run to “save the next one.”
People of all ages and in all locations are welcome to participate. Registration for people 6 to 18 is $12 and is $25 for adults.
To register or for more information, visit www.ColorMeHealed.weebly.com.
