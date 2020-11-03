FORT OGLETHORPE — The presidential election captured the attention of the United States Tuesday, but a blue and red battle of Coahulla Creek High School and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on the football field had Colts running back Titus Underwood glad to see another color.
“I kept getting through the line and seeing green grass in front of me, so I just took off,” Underwood said after the game. “The line just played phenomenal.”
Underwood, wearing his blue-trimmed white Coahulla Creek uniform, had 220 yards and four touchdowns as Coahulla Creek (2-6, 1-5 Region 6-3A) took down the red-clad Warriors of Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (2-6, 2-4 Region 6-3A) on the road 34-21 Tuesday night in a game rescheduled due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
“Titus is such a competitor,” Coahulla Creek head coach Danny Wilson said. “Tonight he obviously did a great job and carried the load for us. He never came off the field on the defensive side either.”
After five straight losses, Coahulla Creek's start to the game couldn't have gone much better.
Coahulla Creek's Manny Dominguez returned the opening kickoff to the LFO 18, setting up Underwood’s first rushing touchdown, a two-yarder, a few plays later.
Then, a Warrior fumble on their first drive set the Colts' up at the 15, which Underwood converted again into a 15-yard rushing score to put Coahulla Creek up 13-0 just four minutes in.
Despite that start, the win was never easy for Coahulla Creek.
LFO had a prolific running back of their own in Jacob Brown.
After a field goal, he scored the first Warrior touchdown, and the extra point, that cut the score to 13-10, then punched in a 2-point conversion after a Trevon Gott 59-yard punt return touchdown to cut Creek’s lead to 21-18 at half.
Brown finished with 197 yards and a score on 21 carries.
The Colts got another great start in the second half.
After Coahulla Creek’s Tyson King forced a fumble on the opening kickoff and stepped out of bounds while attempting to recover it, Mason Milstead instead recovered another LFO fumble on the next play.
That set up Coahulla Creek for Underwood’s fourth score, and along with the extra point made the game 28-18.
The Warriors added another field goal from Alec Gentry to make the score 28-21 headed into the fourth.
Coahulla Creek stuffed a potential game-tying LFO drive on fourth down at their own 25, then slowly drained over seven minutes off the clock on a 10-play drive that ended with a Tyler Locklear rushing touchdown and a 34-21 Coahulla Creek lead with just 1:39 left.
Justin Baker intercepted a Warrior pass in the end zone with 40 seconds left to seal the game.
“Our kids take a lot of pride in getting after the ball,” Wilson said. “We caused five turnovers Friday night and three tonight. We challenge them every week to do those things.”
Tuesday’s win was the first Region 6-3A victory for Coahulla Creek on the season and snapped a five-game losing skid. It was the second game in five days and fifth in just 23 days for a Colt team that had to reschedule games due to some players testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the season.
“It feels great to get a win,” Underwood said. “We were angry, and we were ready for this one.”
“I’m proud as I can be of our kids,” Wilson said. “They came through all the COVID-19 stuff and have battled. I tell them when they play like this, I’ll go up against anybody with them.”
Coahulla Creek plays at Ringgold on Saturday at noon in a game that was rescheduled due to COVID-19.
