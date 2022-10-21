VARNELL — Coahulla Creek High School is headed to the state playoffs for the first time in school history.
Kace Kinnamon hit Manny Dominguez for a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter to lead Creek to a 14-10 win in a Region 6-3A game over Bremen Friday night. That win, combined with a Gordon Lee loss to Adairsville Friday night, punches the playoff ticket for the Colts as one of four postseason representatives in the region.
“We are excited, since we are now more than likely headed to the playoffs,” said Coahulla Creek head coach Danny Wilson, speaking before the Adairsville game went final to officially send Creek to the playoffs. “That’s a big deal.”
Both teams had a hard time getting their offenses clicking in the first half, with the first four drives of the game going three-and-out.
Coahulla Creek (6-2, 4-1 Region 6-3A) put an end to that when Kinnamon found Dominguez on the sideline. Dominguez sprinted past the Bremen (4-4, 3-2 Region 6-3A) secondary for a 76-yard touchdown reception. Logan Fowler’s extra point put the Colts up 7-0 with 5 minutes to go in the first quarter.
The Colt’s defense would again stand strong, forcing a punt, but Creek fumbled on the return, allowing a Blue Devil to jump on it at the Coahulla Creek 39-yard-line.
Coahulla then had a costly pass interference call to extend the Bremen drive, ending the first quarter. Blue Devils quarterback Aiden Price found Jonah Hatchett to tie up the game at 7 on the first play of the second quarter.
The Bremen defense gave the Colts fits in the first half by getting pressure on Kinnamon and forcing him to make throws on the run, which led to a mistake midway through the second. Kinnamon, under pressure, threw over the middle and was intercepted by a Bremen defender at the Colts’ 20-yard-line. A bad snap and two incomplete passes put Bremen at the Colts’ 26. Blue Devil kicker Zach Burns would drill a 44-yard attempt to give Bremen the lead 10-7 going into halftime.
“I told them everything (Bremen) got we gave them in that first half,” Wilson said. “We gave them all kinds of breaks, and, to their credit, they took advantage of it.”
The Colts came out of the break on a different level. The Colt defense didn’t take long to get the ball back to their offense.
Safety Nate Tilley was able to step in front of a Price pass for the interception at the Bremen 38-yard-line on the first drive of the second half. Big plays from Robbie Wiggins and Karim Bradley on defense kept the Blue Devil offense struggling to get solid drives together.
“I can’t say enough about our defense. They bowed their necks several times and got the ball back for us. The credit goes to the whole team,” Wilson said.
The Bremen defense also would stand strong as well through the third, continuing to pressure Kinnamon. To relieve some of the pressure, Bradley got more involved in the run game. The Colts were able to move the ball, but could’t capitalize, until four minutes into the fourth quarter. From the Bremen 32-yard-line, Kinnamon again found an open Dominguez, who made a fantastic finger-tip grab for the go-ahead score.
Coahulla Creek’s first playoff appearance comes in the 11th year in the program’s history. The win also increases this team’s school record for wins in a season to six. A 4-6 finish last year was the first time Creek had more than two wins in a season.
With a playoff appearance assured, Coahulla Creek will look to continue their winning ways as they travel to LaFayette next Friday with the hopes of bettering their standing in Region 6-3A. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
