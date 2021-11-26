As all the players, coaches, families and administrators involved in local high school football celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday, they had something in common to be thankful for.
With Northwest Whitfield's second-round playoff loss last Friday at Bainbridge, the end of the 2021 high school football season in Whitfield and Murray counties was made official.
While only Christian Heritage, and North Murray were the only three of seven local teams to play into the postseason, all programs can celebrate a successful season in one important category.
All scheduled games involving local high school programs were played.
As recently as February 2020, that wouldn't have been an achievement worthy of much note, definitely not enough to enter the heads of players and coaches preparing to dig in to Thanksgiving potlucks on a day reserved for thanks.
But COVID-19 has been the elephant in most rooms since its initial outbreak last year, and the mundane intricacies of scheduling became something worthy of thankfulness.
As schools scrambled to react to the virus last season, the football season was initially delayed two weeks to compensate for the lost time that couldn't be spent on summer conditioning while teams were not allowed to meet. Then, the quarantining of players started affecting schedules as some teams dealt with positive tests.
Southeast Whitfield's schedule ended up short two games last year because of cancellations, including a lost game with North Murray. Christian Heritage lost two games too, and Northwest and Dalton each missed one late-season game. Coahulla Creek had to postpone two region games with an outbreak on the team, then had to make up the games later in the season on non-traditional high school football days, like Tuesday and Saturday.
This season was a different story.
Despite some continued issues with COVID-19 causing scheduling changes statewide, including a couple of games between teams in neighboring Catoosa County, the seven local programs in Whitfield and Murray counties played out an entire 10-game regular season.
As the schedule was written up and released in the offseason, it came to pass in the same way during the year (at least without interference from COVID-19). Murray County and Dalton each had a game moved to a Thursday, and Christian Heritage's opening-round playoff game was bumped to a Saturday, but those schedule swings were because of an officials shortage, a different problem that has impacted Georgia high school football in recent years.
That doesn't mean the season was without its on-field snags for some area teams. Murray County lost its last nine games for a 1-9 finish.
Dalton continued to struggle with a brutally tough region in Class 6A and managed just two wins for a second straight year.
Southeast Whitfield made progress as a program, but still finished 2-8 after one win in 2020 and none in 2019.
Coahulla Creek had its best season in program history at 4-6, but that wasn't enough for the Colts to snag a playoff appearance in another tough local region in Class 3A.
That same tough region left a 7-3 North Murray team as the fourth seed for the playoffs and with a matchup against top-ranked Monroe Area in the first round.
Christian Heritage finished 4-7 after back-to-back nine-win seasons, but managed to reach the playoffs and push first-round opponent Wesleyan in a tough game.
A completed set of games meant a full slate for another set of area seniors, many playing organized football for the last time. A season without any situations where the virus suddenly canceled any remaining games and ended that time playing football prematurely.
For a group of seniors that haven't had a "normal" school year since they were freshmen -- the onset of the pandemic occurred during spring of their sophomore years -- that accomplishment is one worth giving thanks.
Daniel Mayes is the sports editor for the Daily Citizen-News. Write to him at danielmayes@dailycitizen.news
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.