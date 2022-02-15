The losing skid in Southern States Athletic Conference competition reached five games for Dalton State College with a 79-75 loss to Middle Georgia in Cochran Tuesday night.
The Roadrunners (11-15, 5-11 SSAC) battled Middle Georgia (10-13, 7-8 SSAC) in a game that never saw a team lead by more than 10 points, but it was the Knights that grabbed the late advantage.
Dalton State’s last lead was a 67-66 advantage with 3:21 left in the game, but Middle Georgia took the lead and pushed it to six with under a minute left.Jaelin Ferrell hit five 3-pointers and led the Roadrunners with 23 points. Rodley Adjei scored 20 and dished nine assists, while Donavan Miller scored 16.
Franklin Almonte scored nine points and grabbed 10 rebounds off the bench.
Tristan Harper poured in 33 for the Knights.Dalton State has lost eight of nine in SSAC play since starting the conference slate 4-3.
Dalton State looks to regroup and get another shot at Middle Georgia Thursday night. The Roadrunners host the game at 7:30 p.m. at Mashburn Arena at the Dalton Convention Center.
