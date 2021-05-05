Creek advances past Morgan County in penalty kicks to reach Final Four

After overtime ended with the score still tied at four, Coahulla Creek High School defeated Morgan County in penalty kicks to win in the Class 3A boys soccer Elite 8 on the road Wednesday.
The Colts trailed 2-1 at halftime and 3-2 late in regulation, but tied the game with less than five minutes remaining to force overtime.
Morgan County struck first in the extra frame, but Coahulla Creek's Emmanuel Arredondo scored on a header assisted by Ronaldo Medina. When the two overtime periods still ended in stalemates, the game went to penalty kicks.
Colt goalkeeper Miguel Arredondo made an important penalty kick stop to help lift Coahulla Creek to a victory. The Colts will host Greater Atlanta Christian on Tuesday in the state semifinals.
Medina led Coahulla Creek with two goals, while Emmanuel Arredondo and Jaime Mendiola each scored one. Saul Barcenas tallied two assists.
