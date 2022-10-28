Coahulla Creek (7-2, 5-1 Region 6-3A) shot past LaFayette (2-7, 1-5 Region 6-3A) 28-3 on the road Friday night to set up a showdown at Adairsville next week with a chance at a region championship on the line.
The Colts led 14-0 after the first and 21-0 at halftime, and, when LaFayette finally broke the shutout with a field goal late in the fourth quarter, the Colts responded with a final touchdown to finish off the game.
The Colts, which have already locked up their first playoff appearance in school history, enter the final week of the season with a shot at the region title or a home playoff game, depending on how the final week shakes out. Creek will travel to Adairsville on Friday night at 7:30 for their final regular season game.
Quarterback Kace Kinnamon fired two touchdown passes and rushed for another. Kinnamon hit on 10 of his 22 passes for 193 yards.
Manny Dominguez caught one of those touchdowns — a 73-yarder — and totaled 95 receiving yards.
Aiden Patterson hauled in a 54-yard touchdown pass and also stepped in front of a LaFayette pass for a 71-yard interception return for a touchdown.
It was the first win for Coahulla Creek over LaFayette, which had won the previous two meetings. The win also advances the school record for wins in a season for Creek to seven.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.