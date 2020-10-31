Creek forces 5 turnovers, but can't topple LaFayette

Coahulla Creek High School (1-6, 0-5 Region 6-3A) fell at home to LaFayette (4-3, 4-1 Region 6-3A) Friday night 21-3.
The Colts forced five turnovers on defense, but couldn’t put together enough offense to match LaFayette.
Coahulla Creek got on the board in the first half with a 37-yard field goal and trailed LaFayette 14-3 at the break.
The Ramblers added another score in the second half.
Coahulla Creek is back at it again after just three days off on Tuesday at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at 6 p.m. The game was rescheduled after being postponed due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) earlier this season.
