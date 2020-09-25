Creek gets off on wrong foot in loss to Rockmart

VARNELL — Coming off of a bye week in which they savored a victory over rival Southeast Whitfield, Coahulla Creek coach Danny Wilson knew Rockmart would be a tremendous challenge for his team.
It didn’t help that throughout the first quarter, the Colts got off on the wrong foot — literally.
A botched kickoff to start the game didn’t even travel 10 yards, and two fumbles in the first quarter led to easy Yellow Jacket scores as Rockmart ran away to a 42-6 win over the Colts.
The game was the Region 6-3A opener for both teams.
“They are a fantastic team all around, and we knew that going into the game,” Wilson said. “What disappointed me the most was that we were real sloppy from the beginning. We can’t do that against a great team.”
Before Coahulla Creek (1-2) even recorded a first down, the Colts were in a 21-0 hole. But the first quarter wasn’t without bright spots.
The Coahulla Creek defense was able to hold Rockmart out of the end zone after the bumbled kickoff, but the offense couldn’t get a rhythm because it was hardly on the field. The opening possession for the Colts ended in a three-and-out, and Rockmart again had a short field after a 16-yard Coahulla Creek punt.
Three plays later, Rockmart quarterback Javon Whatley faked a sweep and burst through the middle of the Creek defense for a 24-yard scoring run. The Colts fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Rockmart again took advantage of the short field when Keyshaun McCullough took a short pass from Whatley and tight-roped down the sideline for a 19-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead after the extra point.
Coahulla Creek fumbled again on the kickoff and it took just two plays for the Yellow Jackets to go up 21-0 with 3:36 left in the first quarter. Again it was McCullough for Rockmart, this time scoring on a 15-yard sweep.
Coahulla Creek was finally able to generate some offense with a 23-yard pass from Kace Kinnamon to fullback Will Douglas in the flat, but the drive stalled with a bad snap over Kinnamon’s head and a delay of game penalty. In the first half, the Colts managed just three first downs and 45 yards of total offense.
By the time the first half had ended, Whatley had added a 61-yard touchdown pass to Dennis Sims, and Jai Penson had an 11-yard scoring run for a 35-0 lead after the extra point, the score going into the half.
“We’ve got to be a lot more consistent with our play,” Wilson said. “Our goal this week was to get better, and we have to get better and be more consistent and not hurt ourselves. We’ll come to work Monday to get better.”
The lone score for the Colts came in the final minutes with McKinnon and Douglas connecting again, this time on a 6-yard pass.
Coahulla Creek plays North Murray at home next Friday.
