Coahulla Creek (2-2) started Region 6-3A play with a decisive win, blanking Ridgeland (0-4) 35-0 on the road Friday night.
Karim Bradley scored two rushing touchdowns in the second half and Chase Ward passed for a score and ran for another to help the Colts pull away.
After the first quarter ended without a score, Ward got the Colts’ scoring started with a 36-yard touchdown connection with Luke Swiney in the second quarter.
The Colts forced a fumble on Ridgeland’s end of the field, and Ward capitalized with a quarterback sneak to put Creek up 14-0.
The 14-0 score held at halftime, and more fireworks from Ward helped set up the first Colt score in the second. Ward hit Nate Tilley for a long touchdown pass that set up Bradley’s first score.
A 46-yard Ward run set up a 25-yard Bradley score to make the game 28-0, and Danny Lidy capped the scoring with a late rush.
Ward passed for 169 yards, with 83 going to Tilley. Ward also tallied 96 rushing yards, while Bradley had 56.
The win was the third shutout victory in school history for Coahulla.
Ridgeland hasn’t won a game since it’s 2021 season-opener on Aug. 20, 2021. The Panthers have lost 23 straight games since then.
After four road games to start the season, the Colts finally return home next week. Creek hosts Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Friday for the Colts’ homecoming game on their brand new turf field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.