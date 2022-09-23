Coahulla Creek High School seized a lead with two fourth-quarter touchdowns and staved off a late rally to defeat Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 25-22 on the road Friday.
With Coahulla Creek (4-1, 2-0 Region 6-3A) trailing 14-12 with six minutes to play, quarterback Kace Kinnamon raced 45 yards for a touchdown to put the Colts up 18-12 over LFO (1-4, 0-2 Region 6-3A).
After the Colts got a fourth-down stop, Creek ran clock and ran the ball in for another touchdown, with Payton Gordon scoring and putting the Colts up 25-14 with just 2:25 to play.
LFO quickly moved down the field, and quarterback Dylan Blankenship found Trevon Gott for a touchdown pass. After a 2-point conversion, the Creek lead was down to 25-22 with just 1:04 to play.
LFO tried an onside kick, but a Warrior touched the ball before it had traveled 10 yards, giving Coahulla Creek the ball. The Colts were able to milk the rest of the clock, and a punt as the clock expired ended the game.
Coahulla scored first in the game when Gordon rushed in on the first play of the second quarter. The extra point was missed, and LFO grabbed the lead a few minutes later at 7-6.
Gordon scored the second of his three rushing touchdowns with 33 seconds before half to put Creek up 12-7 at the break.
Gordon totaled 104 yards on 21 carries.
Kinnamon was 12-for-24 through the air for 118 yards, and he carried five times for 77 yards.
The fourth win of the season matches a school record for wins in a single season at Coahulla Creek. Last year’s squad finished 4-6. The win also moves the Colts to 2-0 in Region 6-3A play.
Coahulla Creek returns home to host Gordon Lee next week. The game is set for Friday night at 7:30 in Varnell. LFO plays on the road against Ridgeland.
