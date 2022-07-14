The inside-outside duo of Kenley Woods and Katelyn Richards gave opposing defenses fits while the two were helping lead Coahulla Creek High School’s girls basketball program.
Now, the two will be paired again in college.
After a year at NCAA Division I North Alabama, Woods said Thursday she will transfer to Shorter University, a Division II program in Rome.
There, Woods will reunite with Richards, the center and former Dalton Daily Citizen All-Area Player of the Year, who signed with Shorter after her 2021 graduation.
As a crafty-passing point guard, many of Woods’ high school assists found paint scorer Richards. Now they’ll try out the connection against college defenses.
After her 2021 graduation from Coahulla Creek, Woods didn’t see a lot of action at North Alabama, located in Florence in the northwestern corner of the state.
Woods played in eight games, totaling 30 minutes and one point on the season. In her first collegiate appearance, a November game against Blackwood, Woods tallied four assists and three rebounds in seven minutes.
North Alabama, a member of the ASUN conference, finished the season at 13-16.
Richards appeared in five games for Shorter in her freshman season, totaling 11 points in 45 minutes of action, with a season-high of five points against Young Harris in November.
The Lady Hawks finished 5-17 on the season.
