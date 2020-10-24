Creek knocked out in Sweet 16

Coahulla Creek (24-7) fell in two games Friday night at home to Franklin County (23-6) in the second round of the Class 3A softball playoffs, ending the season for the Lady Colts.
The Lady Colts led early in game one, but Franklin County took the game 4-3. Coahulla Creek led 7-3 after three innings in the second game, but Franklin County scored the final eight runs to get the 11-7 win and eliminate the Lady Colts.
Franklin County, the Class 3A runner-up last season, will move on to play the winner of a series between Harlem and Pike County. The two split the first two games Friday night.
Coahulla Creek led 2-0 after three innings in the first game, but a three-run fourth inning for Franklin put them in control.
Coahulla Creek tied it in the bottom of the fourth, but Franklin added another in the fifth. The Lady Colts couldn't muster another run to tie the game.
In game two, the two exchanged two-run first innings before Coahulla powered through with five runs in the third.
The Lady Colts didn't score again, and Franklin County added three in the fourth and five in the fifth.
Senior McKinley Staten had two RBIs in the second game.
Coahulla Creek won the Region 6-3A championship this season.
