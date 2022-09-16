Coahulla Creek High School defeated the Ridgeland Panthers 35-14 in Friday night’s Region 6-3A opener for both teams.
The Colts, now 3-1 (1-0 Region 6-3A), used a stop before halftime to defeat Ridgeland, who fell to 0-4 (0-1 Region 6-3A).
Up 21-7 late in the second quarter, Coahulla held the Panthers on four straight plays after Ridgeland drove from its own 5-yard line to set up a 1st-and-goal from the 6. A bad snap on second down and a fumble recovered by the Panthers set up a 4th-and-goal from the 23-yard line. The Creek defense rose to end the drive and the half.
Coahulla Creek head coach Danny Wilson said the defense made some key plays down the stretch, but the unit was aided by some errors by the Panthers.
“We were able to make a couple of plays, they helped us out with a couple of bad snaps,” Wilson said. “But we were able to make a couple of plays and keep them out of the end zone, and that was a big part of the game.”
The Creek defense forced an interception in the Panthers’ first drive after halftime to set up the offense. Starting from its own 42-yard line, the Colts drove downfield and took a 28-7 lead off a 16-yard passing touchdown from senior quarterback Kace Kinnamon to Aiden Patterson.
Kinnamon opened up the game’s scoring with his legs. He scored on a 3-yard quarterback keeper after the Colts’ 55-yard opening drive. His 70 yards of passing on Coahulla Creek’s second drive set up Karim Bradley for a 5-yard rush to put the Creek up 14-0. Coahulla went up 21-7 on its third drive on a 26-yard strike from Kinnamon to Chase Ward.
The Creek’s final score came with under a minute left in the third quarter, when Kinnamon rushed for 11 yards and his fourth total touchdown of the night. Seniors Payton Gordon and Manny Dominguez consistently gained yards for the Colts through the night. Wilson said older players in skill positions have been key to the Colts early success.
“We’re old, we’re pretty talented in skill spots,” Wilson said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that can play both ways. I’m proud of their effort, and I’ve been proud of it since we started the offseason.”
Tonight’s win also marks the history books for the Creek. Its 3-1 record is the best four-game start for the Colts in school history and gives Coahulla its second season of more than two wins since beginning play in 2012. The victory gives the Creek a share of first place in Region 6 – for a moment — but Wilson emphasized the importance of every week as the Colts face six more region opponents on the schedule.“Every game for us, from here on out, is huge,” Wilson said. “Anytime we can pick up a win it’s awesome. At the end of the night, four teams are going to be 1-0 in the region and four that are going to be 0-1.”
Coahulla Creek travels to Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe for the team’s second region game next Friday, with kickoff set for 7:30. Ridgeland is also on the road, traveling to Bremen to take on the Blue Devils next Friday.
