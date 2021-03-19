Creek's Crane signs to swim at Point University
- Daily Citizen-News
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Candace Satterfield, age 41, of Calhoun, Georgia passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021.Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Helen V. Goswick, age 94, of Chatsworth, Georgia passed away peacefully Friday, march 19, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Lena Sue Nichols, age 53, of Chatsworth, Georgia passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
On Monday, March 8, 2021, Thomas Paul Ruh, dedicated son and servant of God, passed away at 46. Thomas was born to parents Elizabeth Conaway Ruh and Albert Ruh on April 25, 1974, in Blairstown, New Jersey. He received his Masters in Business Administration from University of West Georgia. Th…
Most Popular
Articles
- Dalton lawmaker's joke leads Dems to file harassment complaints
- Prohibited items can be eyesores, safety hazards in Dalton's West Hill Cemetery
- Pair of in-house candidates finalists for Whitfield County Schools superintendent
- Area Arrests for March 18
- Area Arrests for March 16
- Ringgold man convicted of 11th DUI
- Voters reject measure that would have allowed TADs in unincorporated parts of Whitfield County
- 'His heart was for the students': Stanley steps back after eight years on the school board
- CNN special Saturday night tells stories of 2 local residents who passed away due to COVID-19
- Day, Thomas head to runoff for District 3 seat on the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.