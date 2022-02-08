Creek's Smith signs with Tusculum
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Elvin D. Dunn, age 89, of Chatsworth passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022, at Chatsworth Health Care. He was a member of Lifegate Church in Dalton. Elvin was preceded in death by his wife, Neva Dunn; daughter, Debra Dunn; and sons, Michael and James "Butch" Dunn. Survivors include his dau…
Russ Cosby, 58, of Dalton passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022. Russ was a 1982 graduate of Dalton High School, where he played football, soccer and baseball. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Dalton. He is survived by his parents, Bill and Phyllis Cosby; wife, Kim Cosby; daughte…
Most Popular
Articles
- Area Arrests for Feb. 5/6
- Area Arrests for Feb. 3
- Murray County industrial park lands new company, will create 400 jobs
- Area Arrests for Feb. 8
- After re-writing school record books, Christian Heritage's Locke, Thomas sign to play college football
- Murray County pair to play football at Shorter
- Kinetic names local operations manager in Dalton
- Dalton Police Department investigating armed robbery
- Man dies after being struck by car on Highway 41
- High school basketball: Big night for Southeast's Rich sees him hit game-winner after reaching 1,000 point and 500 rebound milestones; Lady Raiders pick up first win
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.