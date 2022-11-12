Creek’s Stroud signs to play baseball at Emmanuel College

Coahulla Creek High School’s Bailey Stroud signed Thursday to play baseball at Emmanuel College. Seated, from left, are mother Ambra Stroud, brother Brooks Stroud, Stroud and father Bailey Stroud. Standing are Coahulla Creek head coach Justin Dover, former coach Michael Bolen, athletics director Chris Woods, assistant coach Michael Carter, assistant coach Trent Collins and principal Tracy Mardis.

 Contributed photo

