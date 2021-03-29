Creek's Woods commits to North Alabama

Coahulla Creek High School's Kenley Woods will take her all-around game to the University of North Alabama, the senior announced in a social media post on Monday.
Woods, a do-it-all guard for the Lady Colts, committed to UNA, an NCAA Division I program in Florence, Alabama.
"The wait is over, stress is gone, now just excitement for what's to come," Woods posted on her Twitter account.
Woods averaged 10 points, seven assists, six rebounds and four steals per game for Coahulla Creek in her senior season. Woods was named first team All-Region 6-3A.
Her drives and flashy passes helped set up her teammate and fellow region first-teamer Katelyn Richards, a Shorter signee, to lead the Lady Colts in scoring at 14.6 points per game.
Woods led the Lady Colts in assists despite sharing the backcourt with Ema Turner, who averaged six assists of her own per game and is headed to LaGrange College this fall.
Woods helped lead the Lady Colts to a 23-5 record in 2020-21. Coahulla Creek finished second in Region 6-3A and as runner up of the region's tournament, then advanced to the Sweet 16 of the Georgia High School Association state playoffs.
UNA competes in the Atlantic Sun Conference. This past season, the Lady Lions finished 7-18 (6-9 ASUN). The program transitioned to Division I in 2018 after competing at the Division II level since the 1980s.
