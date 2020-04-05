First team
Player of the Year -- Tionna Baker, senior, Northwest Whitfield (guard): 14.8 points per game; 6.6 rebounds per game; 4.7 assists per game; 2.8 steals per game. GACA 4A North All-State Team.
"I wish I had Tionna for one more year," Northwest head coach Bob Williams said.
• Mattie Nuckolls, freshman, Murray County (forward): 16.2 points per game; 10 rebounds per game; 2.8 blocks per game. All-Region 6-3A team.
"She has the ability to score from any point on the floor, whether it is back to the basket, facing up to attack or shooting from the outside, which made her difficult to guard," Murray County head coach Hannah Harris said.
• Katelyn Richards, junior, Coahulla Creek (forward): 16.2 points per game; 10.3 rebounds per game; 2 blocks per game. All-Region 6-3A team. GACA 3A North All-State Team.
"She led us in scoring and rebounding all year," Coahulla Creek head coach Jody Bacchus said. "She is a dominant force in the paint and draws double and triple teams."
• Korbin Tipton, senior, North Murray (guard): 16.3 points per game; 5.7 rebounds per game; 1,000 point career scorer.
• Ema Turner, junior, Coahulla Creek (guard): 12.1 points per game; 6 rebounds per game; 5 assists per game; 4 steals per game All-Region 6-3A team.
"There are not many that have a motor and desire to win like Ema," Bacchus said. "She is our floor general and gets us into our offense from the point guard position."
Second team
• Mckenzie Brueckner, junior, Northwest Whitfield (guard): 9.9 points per game; 6.2 rebounds per game; Knocked down 61 3-pointers.
• Haddie Chambless, junior, Christian Heritage (forward): 13 points per game; 8 rebounds per game; 3 steals per game; 2 assists per game. All-Region 6-A team.
"Haddie Chambless did all the small things which made big things happen through the season," Plumley said. "She created a lot that that gave our team opportunities to succeed.
• Tenley Gladson, junior, North Murray (guard): 12.2 points per game; 2.3 steals per game.
• Faith Humphrey, junior, Christian Heritage (guard): 14 points per game; 4 steals per game; 4 assists per game. All-Region 6-A team.
"Faith Humphrey is a true competitor," Christian Heritage head coach Maggie Plumley said. "Not only did she want to win and perform well but she held our team to a higher standard on the court.
• Kenley Woods, junior, Coahulla Creek (guard): 12.3 points per game; 7 rebounds per game; 3 assists per game. All-Region 6-3A team.
"She can handle the ball with her left and right hand and has a knack for scoring the ball," Bacchus said.
Honorable mention
• Zoe Dales, senior, Dalton (guard): 5.1 points per game; 6 rebounds per game; 2.3 steals per game. 2.1 assists per game.
• Ella Dotson, freshman, Murray County (forward): 9.5 points per game; 8 rebounds per game.
• Mikayla Ehlers, senior, Northwest Whitfield (guard): 7.9 points per game; 71 3-pointers.
• Jurnee Harris, senior, Southeast Whitfield (forward): 7.4 points per game; 4.7 rebounds per game; 2.1 steals per game.
• Kerra Lowe, freshman, Murray County (guard): 12.6 points per game. 3.3 assists per game. Region 6-3A second team.
• Jordan Swanson, senior, Murray County (guard): 11 points per game. All Region 6-3A second team.
