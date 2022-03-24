In The Dalton Academy’s first boys soccer game at the brand new Dalton Stadium Thursday night, the Pumas capped the program’s first regular season with its first region championship.
Playing on the new turf field built between The Dalton Academy’s campus and Heritage Point Park, the Pumas (13-2) knocked off Trion (6-2-3) 2-1 to finish Region 6-A Public play undefeated and as the region championship.
As hammering and drilling could be heard with crews working on the still-unfinished home side bleachers and press box at the new stadium, the Pumas celebrated the win at midfield of their new soccer home.
“We just put it all together,” Puma coach Rury Alvarez said. “I still can’t believe it. If you would have asked me from day one that we could do this, I would have said no. We just worked crazy hard and were able to come out on top. It feels incredible.”
Trion entered the game undefeated in region play too, but with three games still on its regular season schedule.
Thursday’s win ensures Dalton Academy, which had to eke out two of its region victories on rounds of penalty kicks, the region championship and the top seed for the playoffs in the school’s very first season of play.
A dramatic ending wasn’t necessary Thursday against Trion.
Adrian Granados scored two Puma goals in the first half to give Dalton Academy a 2-0 lead.
The first was an arcing free kick that Trion keeper Lane Harris couldn’t reach with 10 minutes gone in the first half.
Granados scored again, then Trion answered with its lone goal with 6:31 before the break.
A missed shot rebounded out to Trion’s Bronswil Chavez, who took advantage of the open goal to pop in a score.
The 2-1 score held until halftime and through the second half of play.
Although the Pumas didn’t deposit the ball again into the net, they were able to keep the ball on their offensive end for much of the half, staying aggressive with the slim lead.
Granados narrowly missed what could have been his third goal on another free kick in the second half, and Harris stopped a few more on-target shots.
Trion nearly netted an equalizer with about four minutes left, but Dalton Academy goalkeeper Marco Andres Jose came out of a scramble with the ball.
The Pumas now face a lengthy wait before they’ll enter the state playoffs for the first time in program history.
The regular season doesn’t officially end until April 9, although the Pumas have completed their schedule. The first round of the Class A Public playoffs is set for April 13, when Dalton Academy hosts the fourth-place finisher in Region 8-A Public.
“We have to start working again tomorrow,” Alvarez said. “Playoffs are coming up. We just have to keep working.”
Prior to the boys game, the Lady Pumas (2-12) competed in the first official game at the new Dalton Stadium, falling 7-0 to Trion (4-6).
Trion needed nearly 10 minutes to score its first goal, then sent in another less than 20 seconds later in a scramble after the kickoff.
The Lady Puma defense stabilized long enough for a chance for Dalton Academy to cut the score to 2-1, but, instead, Bianca Santizo’s shot with 17 minutes before halftime sailed just a few inches right of the net.
Trion’s Chrissy Woody then floated a goal over Dalton Academy keeper Chanel Ibarra’s outstretched hands to put the Lady Pumas in a 3-0 hole before halftime.
Ibarra kept Trion from getting on the board again in the first half with a few saves, but the Lady Bulldogs resumed an assault on the goal after the break.
Two quick goals put Trion up 5-0, and the lead was 6-0 by the 20-minute mark.
The Lady Pumas have one game remaining in the regular season, a road game Tuesday at Atlanta Classical Academy.
Also in local soccer action on Thursday:
Boys
Northwest Whitfield 3, Central-Carrollton 0
Northwest Whitfield (10-3-1) shut out Central-Carrollton (6-8-1) 3-0 on the road Thursday.
The win was the Bruins’ eighth straight victory.
Walker 3, Christian Heritage 0
Christian Heritage (8-5) fell to Walker (9-2-1) 3-0 Thursday.
It was the first defeat in Region 7-A Private play for the Lions.
Christian Heritage will head into the state playoffs as the second seed in the region.
Girls
Murray County 1, Sonoraville 0
Murray County (4-7-1) downed Sonoraville (3-10) 1-0 on the road Thursday.
Madalynn Lynch scored the goal for the Lady Indians.
Northwest Whitfield 9, Central-Carrolton 0
Sadie Clark and Vanessa Coronel both put up three goals as Northwest Whitfield (9-3) blanked Central-Carrollton (0-13) 9-0 Thursday on the road.
Meryl Clark had two goals, while Lexi Lyon had one goal and three assists. Samantha Lara had two assists.
For the second straight game, the Lady Bruin defense didn’t allow a shot.
Walker 10, Christian Heritage 0
Christian Heritage (0-10) closed its season with a 10-0 loss at Walker (4-7) Thursday night.
