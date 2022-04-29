The Dalton Academy can end a whirlwind first season with a state title.
Dalton Academy (17-2) dethroned two-time defending state champion Gerogia Military College Prep (11-8) 2-1 in Dalton Friday in the Class A Public semifinals to reach the state title game.
“This is a blessing for us. We never thought we would be here,” said Dalton Academy head coach Rury Alvarez. “We’re excited to go give it our all.”
The Class A Public state championship game is Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Mercer University in Macon.
The Pumas face a team they’ve already defeated this season. Region 6-A Public opponent Drew Charter, which the Pumas defeated on penalty kicks earlier this year, advanced to the championship game with a win over Lake Oconee Academy Friday.
In Friday’s game, the Pumas took an early advantage over the visiting Bulldogs, the winners of the 2021 and 2019 Class A Public state championships. A champion wasn’t crowned in 2020 after the season was canceled due to COVID-19.
Juan Hernandez got free and put in a goal just three minutes into the game.
Dalton Academy couldn’t get another to go in the first half, and GMC missed a potential tying shot with about seven minutes remaining in the first half.
After 20 minutes of play in the second half, the defending champions finally tied it.
Owen McCabe fired in a goal to knot the game at 1.
Dalton Academy had a potential go-ahead goal called back on an offsides call, but the Pumas went ahead for good with 11 minutes to play.
Christian Cuna headed one in to lift Dalton Academy into a chance to win a state championship.
“They worked hard and gave it all they got, as usual,” said Alvarez. “It wasn’t our best game, but we were able to win.”
The Pumas’ first game with state final opponent Drew Charter this season went into overtime at 1-1. After two 10-minute overtimes, the Pumas out-dueled Drew Charter 4-3 on penalty kicks to take the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.